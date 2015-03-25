Tottenham defender Wimmer makes £18m move to Stoke

Stoke have completed the signing of defender Kevin Wimmer from Premier League rivals Tottenham for £18million.

The 24-year-old Austria international has agreed a five-year deal with Mark Hughes' Potters.

Manager Hughes told the club's official website: "Kevin is an undoubted talent and he will significantly add to the quality of the group of players that I already have at my disposal.

"We put a real emphasis on trying to enhance the defensive areas of the squad this summer and we feel that we have been able to do that."

Source: PA

