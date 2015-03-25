 
  1. Football
  2. Stoke City

Tottenham defender Wimmer makes £18m move to Stoke

29 August 2017 10:23

Stoke have completed the signing of defender Kevin Wimmer from Premier League rivals Tottenham for £18million.

The 24-year-old Austria international has agreed a five-year deal with Mark Hughes' Potters.

Manager Hughes told the club's official website: "Kevin is an undoubted talent and he will significantly add to the quality of the group of players that I already have at my disposal.

"We put a real emphasis on trying to enhance the defensive areas of the squad this summer and we feel that we have been able to do that."

Source: PA

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.