 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham agree multi-year deal with Nike as new kit supplier

30 June 2017 03:39

Tottenham have announced a multi-year deal with Nike which sees the manufacturer become the club's official kit supplier.

Under Armour had previously provided kit for Spurs but their five-year partnership has now ended and Nike has replaced them.

It means Nike is now the official kit suppliers for the Premier League's top three sides from last season, having replaced Adidas at champions Chelsea and with Manchester City also sporting its logo.

Spurs finished second last season behind the Blues and will play at Wembley in the coming season ahead of a move back to a new stadium based on the site of their previous White Hart Lane Home.

Reports earlier in the year suggested the deal could be worth three times as much as the £10million a year Under Armour contract it replaces.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Nike, one of the world's leading brands," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement confirming the deal.

"Nike is committed to partnering with us both at home, at a time when our new stadium scheme is the catalyst for the regeneration of Tottenham, and globally, with our growing fan base mirrored by Nike's worldwide reach."

Source: PA

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's second Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy Murray in 2017

Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy ...

Andy Murray's sore hip is the latest in a string of health and injury problems the Scot has faced since becoming world number one last November.