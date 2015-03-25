 
  1. Football
  2. West Bromwich Albion

Tony Pulis tips Premier League elite to spend 'enormous amounts' on players

20 May 2017 10:09

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has warned that the Premier League elite clubs could be out of reach next season.

The Baggies chief expects the top six to pull away by spending heavily to widen the gap to the rest of the clubs.

Albion have sealed a top-10 finish in the Premier League - the first time Pulis has achieved that feat in his management career - having been in European contention until March.

But, ahead of Sunday's finale at Swansea, they have slumped to six defeats in their last eight games and missed the chance to set a club-record points total in the Premier League.

They sit ninth, 16 points behind seventh-placed Everton, and Pulis is eager to see what happens in the summer transfer market.

"I would really like to see, and I'll do it when the season has finished, the points the top clubs have taken off the so-called lower clubs this year compared to last year," he said.

"I think all the top sides have got stronger in the summer and they have really taken everything by the scruff of the neck in respect of playing the so-called smaller teams.

"I'm convinced, because the top four is getting really competitive, that the top six or seven will spend enormous amounts of money next year to enable them to get in the top four.

"I'm convinced that's what will happen and I think they will push on."

Albion lost 3-1 at Manchester City on Tuesday and their last victory was against Arsenal in March, but defender Allan Nyom wants to finish on a high.

"We were disappointed to lose against a very good Manchester City side," Nyon told the club's website. "Everyone can see that the effort is still there but things just aren't quite clicking the way they were before.

"We will keep fighting until the end of the season. We are looking forward to finishing on a high against Swansea."

Source: PA

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Feature Is Mourinho becoming the

Is Mourinho becoming the 'Desperate One'?...

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph