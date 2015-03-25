Tony Pulis says West Brom must do better in 'relentless' Premier League

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis insists his team remain a work in progress after a 1-1 draw at Leicester extended their winless run to six Premier League matches.

Albion have surrendered leads to draw in games either side of the international break but Monday night's point at the King Power Stadium moved them back into the top 10.

Pulis believes progress is being made but highlighted how difficult it is to go forwards quickly in a division that is as competitive as it has ever been.

"Listen, the team is evolving but I think we've got better players in the team now, certainly from when I started," said Pulis.

"You expect them to settle a little bit better on the ball. The last 20 minutes when Leicester really threw everything at us, there were times we could have picked them off and the final pass and movement was poor.

"It's happened to us a few times this year, where we've been leading and let it slip.

"We can do better than that and we've got to do better than that, but this is a relentless league. Take the top six clubs away and from that position right down to the bottom there's not a lot between each club.

"There are some strong teams in the league but we know where we are and what we want to do. We're evolving and that's what we need to do."

Leicester are also without a win in six Premier League matches after Monday night's draw that saw Riyad Mahrez level up after Nacer Chadli's opener, and they remain in the bottom three.

Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare is not too worried, however, and believes one positive result would change the whole complexion of things.

"I see this group every day in training and I know their quality and what we have in terms of spirit and character, so I won't worry too much at the moment," said Shakespeare, whose side travel to Swansea on Saturday.

"We are making chances and when we start taking them we will get that win and then hopefully start to move up the table.

"It's a very tight league and one win can see you climb three or four places - a couple of wins can move you right up the table at the moment.

"We know what we have and what we need to do and hopefully we will get that win sooner rather than later."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.