 
  1. Football
  2. West Bromwich Albion

Tony Pulis dismisses links to possible Wales job

12 October 2017 10:23

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has dismissed links to the Wales job.

The 59-year-old, who was born in Newport, has been installed as one of the favourites for the role with current manager Chris Coleman assessing his future.

Wales failed to qualify for the World Cup after a 1-0 home defeat to the Republic of Ireland on Monday ended their hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Coleman has said he is considering his position after previously saying it would be his final campaign, but Pulis has initially rejected any speculation.

He said: “I’m quite happy where I am and I think it’s wrong we’re even talking about someone who’s still in a job.

“Chris has done a fantastic job there and he’ll be very disappointed at the moment, as the nation are. Time is a great healer, we’ll see what Chris does in the next couple of months.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the