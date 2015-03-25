 
Tony Adams 'prayed' Arsene Wenger would quit Arsenal after FA Cup win

01 June 2017 11:24

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams believes the current squad is not good enough to win the Premier League and will see Arsene Wenger's long reign "end in tears".

The Gunners boss this week extended his 21-year stay at the club for a further 24 months by signing a new contract.

However, Adams, who led Arsenal to four league titles, admits he "prayed" for Wenger to quit after last weekend's FA Cup win and admits unless there is a significant improvement in the playing staff then the Frenchman's early achievements will be tarnished.

"I believe this squad is not going to win the league in the next two years," he told Sky Sports.

"It could possibly all crumble around him (Wenger), and I think that would be very sad.

"From one human being to another human being, I hope it doesn't. I really prayed that he'd get out after the FA Cup, say 'Enough is enough' and find someone else to replace him.

"I just think he's been the most successful Arsenal manager of all time. I don't want that spoiled and I see signs that he's incredibly addicted to football. I don't see that he's got a life outside of it.

"I just don't want him to go on too long and for it to crumble and end in tears, and all of us don't like Arsene. It would be so sad."

Source: PA

