 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Toni Duggan moves to Barcelona

06 July 2017 11:54

England striker Toni Duggan has joined Barcelona Women from Manchester City, the clubs have announced.

The 25-year-old former Everton forward has agreed a two-year deal with the Spanish side and moves with immediate effect.

Duggan told her new club's website, www.fcbarcelona.com: "For me, FC Barcelona is the biggest club in the world and naturally I wanted to come here and be part of it.

"I have had a lot of success in England but I want to have even more. I think I need another trophy on my list and I know that Barca's ambition is to win the Champions League. This is my goal too."

Duggan, who is currently with the England side preparing for this summer's European Championship, was a member of the City side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

She joined City in 2013 and helped the club to Women's Super League success in 2016. She also won the FA Cup earlier this year and enjoyed Continental Cup successes in 2014 and 2016.

In all she scored 31 goals in 74 appearances for City. She has also won 47 England caps and scored 15 goals for the national side.

Barcelona announced the signing by publishing photographs and videos of Duggan in club colours at the Nou Camp and other club facilities.

Duggan said: "Barca have grown a lot in recent years, particularly in women's football. I am very confident that together we can take it to the next level. The club have made their intentions very clear with their signings over the years."

The association with Barca's famous men's side - and one current player in particular - was also alluring for Duggan.

She said: "I like Luis Suarez and his style of play. I'm from Liverpool and grew up as a Liverpool fan so he has obviously been a great role model for me.

"His style of play is like he's just playing with his mates in the streets sometimes. I love that style and that's the way I try to be too. Hopefully I can bring to the women's team what he's brought to the men's team."

A statement from City read: "All at Manchester City thank Toni for her contribution over the past three years and wish her the best of luck with her new experience."

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG launch bid for Liverpool star - Transfer News

United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG ...

Manchester United are ready to beat Chelsea to the signing of Belgium striker ROMELU LUKAKU from Everton with the Daily

Feature 5 of Kevin Pietersen

5 of Kevin Pietersen's most memorable innings in E...

Kevin Pietersen has said this year's NatWest T20 Blast could well be his final professional cricketing stint in England.

Feature 5 things we learned from Andy Murray

5 things we learned from Andy Murray's victory ove...

Andy Murray is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 12th time after a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Dustin Brown.

Feature Talking points from day three at Wimbledon

Talking points from day three at Wimbledon...

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal reached round three, Johanna Konta came through an epic three-hour battle and Wimbledon was invaded by ants.

Feature Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature

Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY The Sun reports Manchester United captain WAYNE ROONEY has been left out of the club's pre-season