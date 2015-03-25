Toni Duggan bumps into Lionel Messi at work

It is not every day you meet your hero at work.

But that is exactly what happened to England Women international Toni Duggan on Monday.

The 26-year-old, who joined Barcelona from Manchester City earlier this summer, saw her dreams come true when she bumped into none other than superstar Lionel Messi at an event.

Duggan revealed the meeting on Twitter, posting a picture alongside the Argentina forward in full Barca kits with the caption: “Little pic with the fella from work…#Wow #TheGreatest #DreamComeTrue.”

It is not the first time Duggan has shared a picture with a sports star, having also previously met the likes of Pep Guardiola, David Beckham, Sergio Aguero, David Villa, and Jonny Wilkinson.

I can't explain how nice he was…. Welcome to @ManCity PEP ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/rcG7yBbFM8 — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) July 3, 2016

Source: By PA Sport Staff

