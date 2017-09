Tomer Hemed’s hooked strike denied Newcastle the chance to move fourth in the Premier League as Brighton prevailed 1-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Hemed’s second Premier League goal sealed the Seagulls’ triumph as boss Chris Hughton finally got the better of former club Newcastle.

Brighton moved 13th in the table with their second win of the campaign, hitting back after losing at Bournemouth in first the Premier League then the Carabao Cup.

Tomer Hemed celebrates with his Albion teammates after breaking the deadlock. #BHAFC #BHANEW pic.twitter.com/K1ZsE9oYGG — BHAFC ?? (@OfficialBHAFC) September 24, 2017

Source: By PA Sport Staff

