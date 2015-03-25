 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Tianjin Quanjian play down Diego Costa reports

23 May 2017 05:39

Tianjin Quanjian have distanced themselves from reports a deal to sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa is near.

The Chinese Super League club have been linked with a mega-money move for the 28-year-old striker, who has two more years remaining on his Chelsea contract.

Costa scored 20 goals on his way to winning a second Premier League title with Chelsea since joining from Atletico Madrid for Â£32million in July 2014.

He has also been linked with a return to Atletico. He admitted previously to agitating for a return to Madrid before saying he was happy at Chelsea.

A statement on Tianjin's official website said: "During the past six months the club has not communicated with Diego Costa or his agent regarding his transfer to Tianjin Quanjian."

Costa has been linked with a Â£76m move but Tianjin insisted such a deal would be contrary to their strategy.

"We have no intention of becoming involved in any unhealthy competition and, consequently, paying a premium price," they said.

Costa earlier this month addressed the topic of his future, telling South American broadcasters DirecTV Sports: "I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China."

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has insisted the "will of the player" is important in the future of any of his players.

Speculation over a move was at its height in January when Costa missed the trip to Leicester after apparently having his head turned by a mega money offer from Tianjin.

Conte publicly stated his absence on that occasion was due to a back injury and the rumours subsided but resurfaced earlier this month.

Chelsea can win a Premier League and FA Cup double with victory over Arsenal in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Source: PA

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.

Feature Arsenal

Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions ...

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a