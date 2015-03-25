 
Thursday transfer rumour round-up

17 August 2017 05:34
Spurs are resisting attempts from Chelsea to prise Danny Rose away and are prepared to double his salary to keep hold of him. Manchester United now appear to have lost interest.

Still at United, the club are set to offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a coaching role as part of their move to re-sign the 35-year-old striker.

Barcelona have reportedly offered Liverpool £118m for Philippe Coutinho. Jurgen Klopp is determined to hold onto the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder, but the club's owners may well be tempted by this latest offer.

Man City have allegedly made a £60m bid for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, with Real Madrid also interested in the 28-year-old Chilean forward.

Source: DSG

