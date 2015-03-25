 
Thomas Tuchel leaves Borussia Dortmund

30 May 2017 12:54

Thomas Tuchel has left his position as coach of Borussia Dortmund, the club have announced.

The 43-year-old, who led Dortmund to victory in the DFB-Pokal final only three days ago, has parted company with the club after two seasons in charge.

Dortmund said in a statement the decision to "go their separate ways with immediate effect" was made at a meeting on Tuesday between chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, sporting director Michael Zorc, Tuchel and his agent.

"We'd like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his coaching team for their successful work at BVB, which culminated in the DFB-Pokal win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Berlin on Saturday," read the statement.

"We'd like to wish Thomas all the best in his career."

Dortmund said they would not comment on the reasons behind the split from Tuchel, who still had a year left on his contract.

They said it was the "result of a long process".

The club added: "BVB attaches great importance to the fact that the cause of the separation had absolutely nothing to do with a disagreement between the two parties.

"The well-being of Borussia Dortmund, to which they were much more than only sporting success, will always be more important than individuals and possible differences between them."

Source: PA

