 
  1. Football
  2. Denmark

Thomas Delaney hat-trick helps Denmark to victory over Armenia

04 September 2017 07:24

A brilliant hat-trick from Thomas Delaney ensured Denmark recovered from a goal down to beat Armenia 4-1 and keep things tight at the top of qualifying Group E for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Ruslan Koryan gave the home side the lead with less than six minutes on the clock with a swerving, dipping shot from 25 yards which left goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel rooted to the spot.

But Delaney's free header from Henrik Dalsgaard's cross drew the Danes level in the 16th minute and a superb free-kick from Christian Eriksen after 28 minutes put the visitors in front.

Delaney lit up a poor second half with a stunning third goal from 30 yards and completed his hat-trick with a well-directed header in injury-time as Denmark moved top of their group - for a few hours at least - on goal difference.

Poland can reclaim top spot with a draw or win against Kazakhstan, with the other match in Group E seeing M ontenegro at home to Romania.

In Group C, minnows San Marino remain without a point after losing 5-1 in Azerbaijan, who scored five goals in a World Cup qualifier for the first time.

Afran Ismayilov (two), Araz Abdullayev and Rashad Sadigov got on the scoresheet for the home side, who also benefited from an own goal from Michele Cevoli. Mirko Palazzi headed a consolation goal for San Marino.

Source: PA

