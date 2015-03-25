 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois has full faith in Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

24 October 2017 03:54

Antonio Conte has the full backing of Chelsea's players, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has insisted.

Chelsea ended a run of three games without a win with a 4-2 Premier League victory over Watford on Saturday.

Conte's side host beleaguered Everton in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and Courtois now believes the Blues can hit back to top form.

"When a top team has a few bad results the first thing people try to say is that the players are not happy and we're not behind the coach, but against Watford you saw we fought for every moment and we fought when we were down, so everybody can see we're behind the coach," Courtois told the club's official website.

"Those rumours are easy to spread but I don't think they are true. If somebody is unhappy, instead of going to the press I think they would say it internally, so it's not true.

"First of all, it's the players that have to do it on the pitch so it was important to win, to fight. At the moment it's more running, fighting and battling for every ball than maybe the best football."

Everton sacked Ronald Koeman this week after a run of five games without a win, but Courtois still anticipates a tough challenge from the Toffees.

"It's a cup, and with any cup you want to win it," Courtois added.

"You want to go far. With injuries, maybe we don't have the possibility to rotate a lot so we will have to see what team the manager puts out, but I don't think it's a moment to relax.

"It's a different kind of pressure than the Champions League, where we are doing well and we want to stay top of the group. In the Premier League we have to fight to keep on winning games and the Carabao Cup is something else, so we must try to do our best and go far.

"Everton have been struggling at the moment. I don't think they are playing badly but they have conceded some sloppy goals, and other teams have had more luck, but the Premier League is hard. This is another competition, though, and they will be ready to win it."

Source: PA

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the