Thiago Motta pens new one-year deal with Paris St Germain

Veteran midfielder Thiago Motta has agreed a one-year contract extension with Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club have announced.

The 34-year-old former Barcelona and Inter Milan player had been linked with a return to Italy after his previous deal expired last week.

The former Brazil international's decision to stay at the Parc des Princes will take him into a sixth season in the French capital.

Motta told the club's website, www.psg.fr: "It is a great pleasure to extend my contract at Paris St Germain.

"I have a special history with the club, which has given me a lot of confidence over the last five years. The adventure continues and I am very happy."

Source: PA

