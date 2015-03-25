The signing of Bernado Silva is ill-timed

Creativity is not really the problem but finishing them up is. City missed 48 big chances, the second highest tally in the Premier League behind their city neighbors Manchester United.
Joe Hart was sent on loan to Torino because he was not just good enough. Claudio Bravo was signed as a replacement but has been marginally disappointing and Willy Caballero would be leaving. City should have been more proactive by signing a top class goalkeeper first and not a playmaker.
Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna are out of the team, leaving Kolarov as the only natural fullback available in the first team. Signing two or three fullbacks should be on the cards before signing a midfielder.
Understandably, the signing of Silva would improve the quality in midfield but it is not a major necessity at this point in time. The timing of the deal conveys the noetic conception that city need more creativity than fullbacks and Goalkeeper(s).
Bernado Silva, indubitably is an outstanding talent especially for the future but City's decision to sign him after the departure of one goalkeeper and three fullbacks is not the right call. However, if he was recruited after the signings of key players needed, it may be more forgivable.
Source: DSG