The signing of Bernado Silva is ill-timed





City splashed out a whopping £43 Million on the Monaco man and many fans are exhilarated about it already. But do Manchester city really need Bernado Silva even with the presence of his namesake David, De Bryune, Sterling, Gundogan and Sane? Should City not have prioritized reinforcing their fullback and goalkeeping ranks?





After an underwhelming debut campaign for Guardiola, City are desperate to improve on all fronts. This has led to the signing of the 22 year-old Portuguese. Actually, this signing has raised more questions than answers but you may wonder how.





Man City completed 22,706 passes in the Premier League more than any other team and created 482 chances, behind Tottenham and Liverpool only. Hence, Man City are not short of creativity. Bernado Silva might just be a luxury for City.

Creativity is not really the problem but finishing them up is. City missed 48 big chances, the second highest tally in the Premier League behind their city neighbors Manchester United. Joe Hart was sent on loan to Torino because he was not just good enough. Claudio Bravo was signed as a replacement but has been marginally disappointing and Willy Caballero would be leaving. City should have been more proactive by signing a top class goalkeeper first and not a playmaker. Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna are out of the team, leaving Kolarov as the only natural fullback available in the first team. Signing two or three fullbacks should be on the cards before signing a midfielder. Understandably, the signing of Silva would improve the quality in midfield but it is not a major necessity at this point in time. The timing of the deal conveys the noetic conception that city need more creativity than fullbacks and Goalkeeper(s). Bernado Silva, indubitably is an outstanding talent especially for the future but City's decision to sign him after the departure of one goalkeeper and three fullbacks is not the right call. However, if he was recruited after the signings of key players needed, it may be more forgivable.

