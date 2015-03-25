The New Challenges
That Lie Ahead For Sean Dyche at Turf Moor.
Media
speculation and an assortment of Croydon based hopes and aspirations suggests
Sean Dyche has “hit the ceiling” and gone as far as he can possibly go with his
managerial career whilst domiciled at Turf Moor, the home of Burnley Football
Club.
Wrong! As
much as Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish would like to put the Clarets’
boss in the frame for the vacant managerial seat at Selhurst Park, Sean Dyche
has laid solid foundations during his tenure at Turf Moor.
Burnley
Chairman Mike Garlick has recently stated the need to keep fresh the challenges
to stimulate Sean Dyche’s managerial motivation and interest at Turf Moor.
Retaining the Clarets’ place at the top table of English football is an obvious
challenge just for starters.
The need to
reinforce his squad is an obvious priority and one that the other nineteen
English Premier League managers are equally focused on. Dyche has done a remarkable
job thus far; managing to break the Clarets’ transfer record three times in
quick succession in what is acknowledged as being one of the EPL’s smaller
budgets.
Burnley Football
Club have key players coming out of contract and while Sean Dyche rolls the
dice deciding whether to stick or twist and evaluate the value of each player
to the Clarets’ cause. Dyche must decide and decide fairly quickly, whether to
sell and cash in on the asset value or let players such as Michael Keane, Andre
Gray and Scott Arfield run down their contracts and allow them to leave on free
transfers at the end of the impending season.
Should Dyche
decide to sell the players to the highest bidder he will have about six weeks
to replace them with players of an equal or higher calibre than the ones
departing and in the process spending less money than Burnley receive. That is
quite a challenge!
He will have
to consolidate on the usual early season rush of expectation, assemble a squad
that can push on and try to harvest a League Cup or an FA Cup final and perhaps
look to grabbing a place in the Europa League. Those ambitions are surely lofty
enough to keep his interest alive at Turf Moor?
Sean Dyche it
must be remembered has created an emotional attachment between himself and the Clarets’
fan base. There really is a special bond and mutual affection between the two. Joey
Barton in his “No Nonsense” biography alludes to the special atmosphere Dyche
has embellished at Turf Moor. Such bonds are hard to let go.
Dyche has ALSO
directed the recent and greatly improved youth development policy at Burnley Football
Club, to such an extent the club have just been awarded Category 2 status by
the Premier League following an audit under the Elite Player Performance Plan
(EPPP). It seems reasonable to me that Dyche will want to see the fruits of his
labour rewarded at Burnley Football Club?
Dyche has
supervised and driven a reported £10 million outlay at the new and improved Barnfield
Training Centre on Burnley’s famous Gawthorpe site. Youngsters such as Daniel
Agyei and Aiden O’Neill have seen their careers develop under the watchful
auspices and careful nurturing of Sean Dyche.
Perhaps Sean Dyche’s greatest challenge is to see his young players
break through and succeed in the Premier League with Burnley Football Club?
On careful reflection there are
more than enough challenges to keep Sean Dyche on his toes at Burnley Football Club.
On the day the English Premier League fixtures are announced, Dyche will know
for certain the size of the imminent task in hand. (TEC).
Source: DSG