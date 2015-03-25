The EFL agree new three-year radio rights deals

The English Football League has announced new three-year deals for national radio rights with talkSPORT and the BBC.

The current agreements are set to expire at the end of the play-offs, which will see Blackpool take on Exeter for the last promotion place from Sky Bet League Two before Huddersfield tackle Reading on May 29 aiming to secure a spot in the Premier League.

Under the new deal, which the governing body describes as "a significant increase on the combined rights fee" over the previous terms, talkSPORT will broadcast exclusive live commentary across the EFL and play-offs next season, up to a maximum of 92 Championship fixtures, as well as the Checkatrade Trophy.

The BBC will share non-exclusive rights for live matches in the newly-sponsored Carabao Cup, including the final.

Both broadcasters will provide score flash updates across all three EFL divisions, the Carabao Cup and the Checkatrade Trophy.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "I am delighted that we have been able to secure a national platform for all EFL clubs with the two main sports broadcasters in the UK.

"talkSPORT and the BBC have both been long-time partners of the EFL and I look forward to working with them to maximise the potential coverage for all our clubs and competitions.

"The increase we have achieved for our clubs represents tangible progress in a difficult market place and I truly believe this is a deal that not only benefits the EFL and our clubs, but also provides the best possible solution for supporters, partners and broadcasters alike."

Source: PA

