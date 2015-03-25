 
Terry named Villa captain

15 July 2017 02:24

John Terry has been confirmed as the new captain of Aston Villa.

The 36-year-old former England and Chelsea skipper takes the armband from James Chester, and wore it for the first time on Saturday in a friendly at Shrewsbury.

Villa said in a tweet: " John Terry confirmed as captain - and will wear the armband for the first time today against @ShrewsWeb."

Terry joined the Championship club earlier this month, signing a one-year deal with Steve Bruce's team. The announcement of his signing, via a mocked-up WhatsApp chat featuring owner Dr Tony Xia, included the phrase "Captain. Leader. VILLAN" - playing on Chelsea fans' description of Terry as "Captain, Leader, Legend".

Source: PA

