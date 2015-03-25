 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Tammy Abraham to wait until after European U21 Championship to discuss future

13 June 2017 01:24

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has put talks over his future on hold until after Euro 2017.

The 19-year-old is currently in Poland with England Under-21s and preparing for Friday's opening Group A game against Sweden.

Newcastle and Brighton are reportedly keen to take him on loan after he scored 26 goals for Bristol City in a successful loan spell in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

But Abraham is willing to wait until after the European Championship to decide his next move.

"As far as I am aware, yeah," he said, when asked if his future was still open. " I haven't spoken with Chelsea yet. I am focusing on this tournament so the discussions will happen after.

"I'm not too sure (about his future). Hopefully it will be in the Premier League.

"After this season I need to take myself to the next level. That's the type of person I am, I always want to do better. I always want to do more. So going into the new season my aim will be to top this one."

Abraham watched parent club Chelsea win the Premier League last season but insisted he needed to concentrate on his own development before aiming to establish himself at Stamford Bridge.

He added: "For me it was more about focusing on myself and trying to build up myself. The players at Chelsea are established in the Premier League and this was my first season. I was trying to build myself up and make a name for myself."

England trained in Kielce for the first time since arriving on Monday with 300 local school children watching the open session on Tuesday morning.

They then travelled to the Homo Homini Memorial, which is an abstract representation of two towers pierced by a sharp object to honour the victims of 9/11.

Text on one tower commemorates terrorist attacks in Beslan, Moscow, Madrid, Bali, London, Jerusalem, Istanbul, Baghdad, Sri Lanka, and Sharm El Sheikh.

The players and boss Aidy Boothroyd laid candles as the mayor or Kielce, Wojciech Lubawski, laid a wreath during a brief ceremony.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.