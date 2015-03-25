 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Tammy Abraham signs new Chelsea deal ahead of expected season loan to Swansea

04 July 2017 02:24

England under-21 striker Tammy Abraham says he has signed a five-year contract with Chelsea prior to his anticipated season-long loan to Swansea.

Abraham, who scored 26 goals on loan at Championship Bristol City last season, announced his new deal on Twitter - although moments later the message was deleted.

He had written: "Happy to sign a new 5 year contract with @ChelseaFC."

Abraham has been linked with loan moves to Brighton, Newcastle and Celtic, but Swansea appear to have won the battle for his signature.

Swans boss Paul Clement used to be the Chelsea assistant boss.

It is normal practice for Chelsea's talented young players to sign contract extensions before departing on season-long loans.

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,