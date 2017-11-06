Tammy Abraham keen to prove his international credentials with England

Tammy Abraham wants the opportunity to prove himself at international level after being handed his first senior England call-up for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Abraham was drafted into the squad alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez, with the trio all fledgling Premier League players who have been fast-tracked into the England set-up for the fixtures at Wembley.

Abraham has scored five times in 14 appearances while on loan at Swansea from Chelsea this season and now hopes he can show enough to Gareth Southgate in training to hand him his England bow against either Germany on Friday or Brazil next Tuesday.

Words can’t describe the feeling but truly blessed and honoured to be called up to @England seniors ??????????????thanks for all the messages ?? — Tammy abraham (@tammyabraham) November 2, 2017

The 20-year-old striker said on Sky Sports: “It would be a massive achievement for me and a big confidence boost as well, it would show that I’m going in the right direction. If I do get my opportunity I’d like to grab it as much as I can.

“I feel like I’m ready but it won’t be easy. I just have to keep proving to the manager in training and showing why he picked me and just keep working as hard as I can.

“I just want to go out there, enjoy myself and show to the world what I’m truly made of.”

Abraham feels his England prospects are improved by having Southgate at the helm, with the former Middlesbrough boss stating his willingness to give youth a chance as he begins preparations for the 2018 World Cup.

Thank you ???????????????? much appreciated! https://t.co/yNZflbk5GD — Tammy abraham (@tammyabraham) November 2, 2017

This week will be the first time the pair have directly worked together, with Abraham coming into contention for the Under-21s just as Southgate was making the step up to the national team.

But Abraham revealed the ex-Aston Villa and England centre-half has always been on hand to offer welcome advice.

He added: “Gareth is a great manager and he likes to bring up young talent.

“It’s obviously a big confidence booster to us and I’m sure he’s looking at the Under-17s and the Under-20s who won the World Cup as well. It’s nice to see that we’ve got players coming through and that Gareth will have an eye on them.

Gareth Southgate could hand Tammy Abraham his England debut against Germany (Adam Davy/PA)

“I didn’t get to work with him myself, as I came up (for England Under-21s) he was promoted to the first team, but he’s a good coach and he’s been good to me. He’s given me wise words and obviously it’s nice to have that support behind you.

“When I was with the 21s, he was always like ‘keep pushing, keep working as hard as you can and hopefully you get your opportunity one day’. And here I am.”

Abraham also stated his admiration for Harry Kane, a doubt for the Germany and Brazil fixtures due to injury.

He said of the in-form Tottenham striker: “He’s a player I really look up to; you look at his goals, his finishing, the way he is on the pitch, the overall aspects are some things I’d like to add to my game too.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.