Swiss authorities open proceedings against PSG chief over World Cup rights

The office of the Swiss attorney general has opened criminal proceedings against Paris St Germain chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi and former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke in relation to World Cup media rights.

The new proceedings have arisen from an ongoing investigation into Valcke for alleged acts of "criminal mismanagement" concerning the awarding of World Cup media rights to certain countries.

In a statement, the Swiss attorney general said the new proceedings involved suspected cases of bribery, fraud and forgery against Valcke and Al Khelaifi, who is the chief executive of the beIN Media Group.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.