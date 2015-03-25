Swindon V Stevenage at The County Ground : Match Preview

Swindon set to have James Dunne available after illnessSwindon midfielder James Dunne is expected to shake off a sickness bug for his side's League Two clash with Stevenage.Matt Taylor and Timi Elsnik started Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Notts County in Dunne's absence, with boss David Flitcroft poised to select two from the three for Saturday's home encounter.John Goddard may not quite be fit after long-term foot trouble, while Kyle Knoyle remains sidelined.Donal McDermott will miss out again as he serves the final game of his three-match suspension for his red card against Barnet.Stevenage will be boosted by the return of Luke Wilkinson and Dale Gorman following bans.Defender Wilkinson sat out the midweek draw with Crawley after being sent off for two bookable offences last weekend, while midfielder Gorman is available again following a three-game suspension.Aston Villa loanee Kevin Toner could be the man to make way for Wilkinson after he filled in on Tuesday.Jack King is close to a return from injury having not featured since the end of August, while fellow midfielders Chris Whelpdale and Terence Vancooten and forward Alex Samuel are all pushing for starts after coming off the bench last time out.

Source: PAR

