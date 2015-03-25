Swindon V Newport County at The County Ground : Match Preview

Swindon worrying over Luke Norris for Newport clashLuke Norris may miss Swindon's clash with Newport this weekend.The striker, who only returned from a shoulder complaint earlier this month, injured his ankle during the warm-up ahead of the midweek defeat to Grimsby and is doubtful to return against County.On-loan Derby playmaker Timi Elsnik is once more likely to be sidelined as he continues his recovery from a muscle tweak while fellow midfielder Amine Linganzi (hamstring) and left-back Chris Hussey (groin) will probably not be involved.Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux is another whose participation is in doubt and midfielder Donal McDermott is a long-term absentee with an ankle problem.Newport captain Joss Labadie is set to make his first start since October 17 after returning from a hamstring injury off the bench on Tuesday.Robbie Willmott is ruled out with concussion after colliding with an advertising board in that 2-1 defeat to Barnet.Sean Rigg, Tom Owen-Evans and Lamar Reynolds are all in contention to deputise.David Pipe was also forced off against Barnet after a blow to the head but should be fit to play.

Source: PAR

