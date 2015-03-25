 
Swindon V Crawley Town at The County Ground : Match Preview

25 August 2017 12:59
Matt Taylor could make Swindon debut against Crawley

Swindon could hand a debut to Matt Taylor against Crawley as they look to consolidate their position as League Two leaders.

Midfielder Taylor joined Town on a one-year deal this week from Northampton, and manager David Flitcroft will undoubtedly look at him as an option.

One player going the other way, though, is midfielder Conor Thomas, who has departed the County Ground by mutual consent.

Thomas will link up with Indian Super League side Atletico de Kolkata, who are managed by former England striker Teddy Sheringham, in October.

Crawley boss Harry Kewell is monitoring the fitness of Mark Connolly.

The defender is struggling with an injury which he sustained just 31 minutes into last week's home defeat to Cambridge.

The trip to Wiltshire will come too soon for midfielder Jimmy Smith, who is close to returning to training following a serious thigh injury.

Striker Matt Harrold and defender Billy Clifford are options for Kewell as he attempts to lift pointless Crawley off the bottom of League Two.

Source: PAR

