Swindon V Chesterfield at The County Ground : Match Preview

Swindon expected to be without midfielder Donal McDermott against ChesterfieldSwindon are expected to be without midfielder Donal McDermott for their home game against Chesterfield.McDermott was forced out of the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win at Bristol Rovers having stepped off the bench and the club are waiting to learn the full severity of an unspecified injury.Striker Harry Smith remains doubtful after a minor groin strain kept him on the substitutes' bench on Tuesday night.Defender Chris Hussey (groin) and striker Luke Norris (shoulder) are both set to miss out again as David Flitcroft's side chase a sixth straight win in all competitions.Chesterfield could be without Chris O'Grady again as they look for only their third league win of the season.The experienced striker has only recently returned from a back injury but now he has a tight calf and has not trained this week.Matt Briggs is back in training after an injury while fellow defender Jerome Binnom-Williams is fit again after recovering from the ankle injury he suffered during pre-season and is just lacking match sharpness.Goalkeeper Tommy Lee was forced to retire this week following his longstanding shoulder problem while Jordan Flores remains in hospital after his car crash last month.

