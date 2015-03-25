 
Swindon V Barnet at The County Ground : Match Preview

31 August 2017 09:47
New Swindon signings set for debuts against Barnet

Swindon boss David Flitcroft has bolstered his squad by making a double loan signing.

Derby pair Timi Elsnik and Kellan Gordon will both arrive at the County Ground on season-long loans.

Midfielder Elsnik, 19, is a Slovenian youth international with one first-team appearance at Derby this term, while fellow teenager Gordon, a wide attacking player, has been a mainstay of the Derby Under-23 side.

Flitcroft, meanwhile, will look for an immediate response against Barnet following last weekend's surprise 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Crawley.

The visitors' manager Rossi Eames is expected to make changes to the team that on Tuesday lost 4-3 at home to Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy.

He named a weakened team, but one player likely to be retained is new signing Andre Blackman, who was making his debut.

Eames regardless remains without numerous long-term absentees.

Knee injuries mean John Akinde, Curtis Weston and Elliott Johnson are still out, and Michael Nelson and Richard Brindley are both still struggling with ankle injuries.

Source: PAR

