Swindon V Barnet at The County Ground : Match Preview

New Swindon signings set for debuts against BarnetSwindon boss David Flitcroft has bolstered his squad by making a double loan signing.Derby pair Timi Elsnik and Kellan Gordon will both arrive at the County Ground on season-long loans.Midfielder Elsnik, 19, is a Slovenian youth international with one first-team appearance at Derby this term, while fellow teenager Gordon, a wide attacking player, has been a mainstay of the Derby Under-23 side.Flitcroft, meanwhile, will look for an immediate response against Barnet following last weekend's surprise 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Crawley.The visitors' manager Rossi Eames is expected to make changes to the team that on Tuesday lost 4-3 at home to Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy.He named a weakened team, but one player likely to be retained is new signing Andre Blackman, who was making his debut.Eames regardless remains without numerous long-term absentees.Knee injuries mean John Akinde, Curtis Weston and Elliott Johnson are still out, and Michael Nelson and Richard Brindley are both still struggling with ankle injuries.

