 
  1. Football
  2. Swindon Town

Swindon 1-2 Coventry - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

26 September 2017 10:34
Duckens Nazon fires Coventry to three points at Swindon

Duckens Nazon fired a long-range winner as Coventry came from behind to beat 10-man Swindon 2-1 at the County Ground.

The home side started the Sky Bet League Two match poorly but took the lead through a spectacular goal by Luke Norris in the 20th minute.

The 24-year-old neatly controlled Kellan Gordon's cross before spinning and then smashing it into the top corner to bag his sixth goal of the season.

The Robins should have doubled their lead two minutes later when Gordon was involved again - this time finding Keshi Anderson who failed to slot home from close range.

Coventry equalised in the 32nd minute when Doyle capitalised on poor defending to tap-in Jodi Jones' cross from the right-hand side.

And then Swindon found themselves down to 10 men in the 72nd minute when James Dunne was given his marching orders for a foul on Doyle.

The Sky Blues took full advantage of the extra man just five minutes later when Nazon drilled his effort into the back of the net to complete his side's comeback.

Source: PA

