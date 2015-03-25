 
Swindon 1-0 Wycombe - 21-Oct-2017 : Match Report

21 October 2017 05:44
In-form Wycombe sunk by Harry Smith strike

Harry Smith's volley was enough for Swindon to beat in-form Wycombe at a blustery County Ground.

David Flitcroft's side had the first meaningful chance of the game when Amine Linganzi's header was parried away by goalkeeper Scott Brown.

The home side then went ahead when Smith, on-loan from Millwall, volleyed Matt Taylor's cross into the bottom-right corner for his second goal of the season.

Adebayo Akinfenwa forced Reice Charles-Cook into a good save early in the second half as Wycombe pushed for an equaliser.

The hosts had a great opportunity to double their lead when Donal McDermott's lofted ball put Smith through on goal, but the striker lashed his shot wide.

Substitute Ebere Eze almost snatched a point for the visitors in stoppage time, but his curling effort went narrowly over the crossbar.

The defeat was the Chairboys' first on the road since February and ends their six-match unbeaten run in League Two, while Swindon move into the play-off positions following a third home win of the campaign.

Source: PA

