Swindon 0-3 Crawley Town - 26-Aug-2017 : Match Report

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Harry Kewell earns first Crawley victory against SwindonCrawley won for the first time under new boss Harry Kewell on Saturday, beating Swindon 3-0 at the County Ground.Oliver Lancashire headed Lewis Young's cross into his own net in the 36th minute, before late goals from Jordan Roberts and captain Jimmy Smith sealed the points for the visitors.Swindon dominated the opening 20 minutes and had plenty of chances to go ahead.Chris Hussey's dangerous free-kick was met by Lancashire, but the defender headed over the crossbar.Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris twice denied Luke Norris as the hosts continued to threaten.The visitors then went ahead when Young's dangerous cross was met by Lancashire, who headed past Lawrence Vigouroux into his own net.Crawley almost extended their advantage early in the second half through Panutche Camara but the striker's shot was saved by Vigouroux.Kewell's men doubled their lead in the 78th minute when Roberts' shot was deflected into the bottom right corner, before Smith converted Dannie Bulman's cross six minutes from time.

