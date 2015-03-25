Swindon 0-3 Crawley Town - 26-Aug-2017 : Match Report

Crawley won for the first time under new boss Harry Kewell on Saturday, beating Swindon 3-0 at the County Ground.
Oliver Lancashire headed Lewis Young's cross into his own net in the 36th minute, before late goals from Jordan Roberts and captain Jimmy Smith sealed the points for the visitors.
Swindon dominated the opening 20 minutes and had plenty of chances to go ahead.
Chris Hussey's dangerous free-kick was met by Lancashire, but the defender headed over the crossbar.
Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris twice denied Luke Norris as the hosts continued to threaten.
The visitors then went ahead when Young's dangerous cross was met by Lancashire, who headed past Lawrence Vigouroux into his own net.
Crawley almost extended their advantage early in the second half through Panutche Camara but the striker's shot was saved by Vigouroux.
Kewell's men doubled their lead in the 78th minute when Roberts' shot was deflected into the bottom right corner, before Smith converted Dannie Bulman's cross six minutes from time.
Source: PA