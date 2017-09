Swansea winger Jefferson Montero has joined Spanish side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

The Swans announced on their official website that the Ecuador international had moved to LaLiga in search of "regular football", having been plagued by injury issues last season.

The 28-year-old, who moved to the Liberty Stadium in 2014, is under contract in south Wales until 2020.

Source: PA

