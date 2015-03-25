 
Swansea V West Brom at Liberty Stadium : Match Preview

08 December 2017 10:00
Fernandez expected to miss Swansea's game against West Brom

Federico Fernandez is set to sit out Swansea's home game against West Brom.

Fernandez has missed the last three games after returning home to Argentina following the death of his father and, although he played an hour for the Under-23s on Thursday night, he is more likely to return against Manchester City next week.

Mike van der Hoorn will continue to deputise for Fernandez, with Kyle Bartley still unavailable for selection but ready to rejoin first-team training after three months out with knee ligament damage.

Chris Brunt and Matt Phillips are expected to return to the West Brom squad.

A thigh injury has ruled Brunt out of the last three games while Phillips missed Alan Pardew's first game as Baggies boss against Crystal Palace with a hamstring problem.

Gareth Barry (thigh) came off against Palace and Saturday's game will come too soon for him while Craig Dawson (knee) has resumed training and is close to a return. However, James Morrison (Achilles) and Nacer Chadli (hip) remain out.

