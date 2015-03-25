Swansea V West Brom at Liberty Stadium : Match Preview

Swansea minds not on the beach despite Ibiza trip, says Paul ClementPaul Clement has promised Swansea are fully focused on their season finale against West Brom despite the players unwinding in Ibiza this week.Clement sanctioned a two-night break for the players in the party capital of the Mediterranean after Swansea secured their Premier League status last weekend.But Clement insists the short trip will have no bearing on his side with Premier League places and millions of pounds still at stake for Swansea."Someone texted me on behalf of the players to ask if the players could go away," head coach Clement said."They would have tried to have come back on Saturday if they could!"But I told them to be back on Wednesday at 1.30pm - and they were coming in the door right on time."It was only two nights and it worked for both sides. Almost the whole squad went and you can see they are a close group."It's not been a problem. If we only had one or two sessions going into the game it might have been different, but we'll have four training sessions before then."Wayne Routledge and Angel Rangel both return to the Swansea squad.Routledge has been sidelined for six weeks with a hernia problem, while Rangel has not played since breaking a bone in his foot in early March.Record signing Borja Baston (knee) is set to miss out.Gareth McAuley is a doubt for West Brom after missing Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City with a knee problem.Winger Matt Phillips continues to be sidelined for Albion having missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, while Hal Robson-Kanu is pushing to start after coming off the bench to score at the Etihad Stadium.Albion's last victory was against Arsenal in March, but defender Allan Nyom wants to finish on a high."We were disappointed to lose against a very good Manchester City side," Nyon told the club's website. "Everyone can see that the effort is still there but things just aren't quite clicking the way they were before."We will keep fighting until the end of the season. We are looking forward to finishing on a high against Swansea."

Source: PAR

