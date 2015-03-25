 
  1. Football
  2. Swansea City

Swansea V Man Utd at Liberty Stadium : Match Preview

23 October 2017 02:37
Roque Mesa set for rare Swansea start against Manchester United

Roque Mesa will start Swansea's Carabao Cup fourth round tie at home to Manchester United on Tuesday night.

Mesa has started only three times since his B#11million summer move from Las Palmas, but Swansea head coach Paul Clement confirmed that the midfielder will line up against United.

Renato Sanches (thigh) is unavailable after joining Wilfried Bony (hamstring) and Kyle Bartley on the casualty list, while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is set to be rested.

Manchester United Victor Lindelof will be hoping his display against Huddersfield does not cost him a starting place against the Swans.

Lindelof did not impress after coming on for the injured Phil Jones during Saturday's defeat and Jose Mourinho could choose to look at Axel Tuanzebe.



Other changes are likely for the last-16 match, with Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Matteo Darmian, Sergio Romero and Daley Blind all under consideration.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the