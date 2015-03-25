 
Swansea V Leicester at Liberty Stadium : Match Preview

20 October 2017 08:09
Leroy Fer suspended for Swansea's clash with Leicester

Leroy Fer's suspension means Swansea boss Paul Clement must change a winning team for the Premier League visit of Leicester.

Dutch midfielder Fer picked up a fifth booking of the season in the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield last weekend and serves a one-game ban.

Fit-again Renato Sanches and Ki Sung-yueng are in contention to replace Fer but striker Wilfried Bony is ruled out by a hamstring problem.

Michael Appleton has no new problems to contend with ahead of his first game as Foxes caretaker manager.

Former Oxford boss Appleton will be in charge in south Wales on Saturday after Craig Shakespeare was sacked this week following six matches without a Premier League win.

It remains to be seen if Appleton will make any changes to the team but he has the same squad to pick from, with defender Robert Huth (ankle) and midfielder Matty James (Achilles) still out injured.

Source: PAR

