Swansea V Huddersfield at Liberty Stadium : Match Preview

14 October 2017 01:13
Swansea set to be without Renato Sanches against Huddersfield

Renato Sanches is set to miss Swansea's Premier League home game against Huddersfield after picking up a thigh strain on international duty with Portugal.

Swansea will also make a late decision on Wilfried Bony who has been troubled by a nerve problem in his calf which has caused him to experience tightness in his hamstring.

But there is better news on Nathan Dyer (Achilles) and Ki Sung-yueng (knee) who are available for the first time this season.

Danny Williams is expected to return to Huddersfield's squad.

Midfielder Williams has recovered from a foot injury and could start, with head coach David Wagner to decide whether to rest Australia international Aaron Mooy.

Club record signing Steve Mounie is back in training after missing three league games due to an inflamed heel and may be involved. Collin Quaner (calf), Kasey Palmer (hamstring) and Michael Hefele (Achilles) are still out.

Source: PAR

