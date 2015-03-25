Swansea V Crystal Palace at Liberty Stadium : Match Preview

Swansea striker Wilfried Bony will miss Saturday's Premier League home clash with Crystal Palace due to the hamstring strain that forced him off early at Everton on Monday.
Leon Britton, placed in caretaker charge following Paul Clement's sacking, has ruled himself out of being part of the squad this weekend because of a calf strain, while Ki Sung-yeung (calf) and Leroy Fer (back) are being monitored.
It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Wayne Routledge, missing for the last two games after complaining of muscle tightness, or Kyle Bartley, who has not made a first-team appearance since August because of a knee injury.
Palace striker Christian Benteke is suspended.
Boss Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Jason Puncheon is available for selection despite being charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assault.
Midfielder Luka Milivojevic returns from suspension but Joel Ward is still unavailable due to his groin problem.
