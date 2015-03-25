Swansea V Brighton at Liberty Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

SWANS TO RULE ON BONY BEFORE BRIGHTON CLASHSwansea will make a late call on whether striker Wilfried Bony rejoins the squad for Brighton's Premier League visit.Summer signing Bony has not featured since the end of September because of a hamstring injury.Leon Britton (illness), Martin Olsson (hamstring) and Renato Sanches (thigh) remain out but should return after the international break.Brighton manager Chris Hughton has no fresh injury concerns.Midfielder Beram Kayal, who has been out of action since breaking his leg in a pre-season friendly in August, and striker Sam Baldock, who underwent calf surgery in the summer, are in contention to make their first-team returns.Steve Sidwell is the only absentee as he continues his recovery from a back problem.

