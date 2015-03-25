Swansea V Brighton at Liberty Stadium : Match Preview

Swansea will make a late call on whether striker Wilfried Bony rejoins the squad for Brighton's Premier League visit.
Summer signing Bony has not featured since the end of September because of a hamstring injury.
Leon Britton (illness), Martin Olsson (hamstring) and Renato Sanches (thigh) remain out but should return after the international break.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton has no fresh injury concerns.
Midfielder Beram Kayal, who has been out of action since breaking his leg in a pre-season friendly in August, and striker Sam Baldock, who underwent calf surgery in the summer, are in contention to make their first-team returns.
Steve Sidwell is the only absentee as he continues his recovery from a back problem.
