Swansea V AFC Bournemouth at Liberty Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Swans sweat on Abraham fitnessEngland striker Tammy Abraham is a major doubt for Swansea's Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium.Abraham was forced off at Burnley last weekend with a back problem and Swansea must wait to see how he responds to treatment.Wilfried Bony stands by to make his first start since the end of September, while player-coach Leon Britton has a niggling groin injury.Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe will miss the trip because of a calf problem.Captain Simon Francis is suspended after his red card in last week's 4-0 win at Huddersfield, while midfielder Junior Stanislas remains sidelined by a groin injury.Defenders Brad Smith (hip) and Tyrone Mings (back) continue their rehabilitation.

