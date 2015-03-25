Swansea V AFC Bournemouth at Liberty Stadium : Match Preview

England striker Tammy Abraham is a major doubt for Swansea's Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium.
Abraham was forced off at Burnley last weekend with a back problem and Swansea must wait to see how he responds to treatment.
Wilfried Bony stands by to make his first start since the end of September, while player-coach Leon Britton has a niggling groin injury.
Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe will miss the trip because of a calf problem.
Captain Simon Francis is suspended after his red card in last week's 4-0 win at Huddersfield, while midfielder Junior Stanislas remains sidelined by a groin injury.
Defenders Brad Smith (hip) and Tyrone Mings (back) continue their rehabilitation.
Source: PAR