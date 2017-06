Swansea have signed Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder on a free transfer, the Premier League club have announced.

The 28-year-old arrives at the Liberty Stadium having turned down a new contract at Eredivisie club Heerenveen, for whom he played for the last two years.

Mulder has signed a three-year deal and becomes Swansea manager Paul Clement's first signing of the summer.

Source: PA

