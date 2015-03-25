Swansea set to take sole control of Liberty Stadium

Swansea are set to take sole control of their Liberty Stadium home after agreeing a deal with the city council.

The Premier League club and the Ospreys rugby union side have played at the venue since 2005, paying rent to the management company running it.

The new lease will see Swansea pay the authority Â£300,000 a year for 37 years as well as giving it a cut of stadium sponsorship revenue and make a commitment to build 3G pitches in the city.

Swansea council's cabinet are expected to rubber-stamp the deal, which will see the Ospreys continue to play at the stadium, on November 16.

"We've always looked at the big picture," Swansea chief operating officer Chris Pearlman told the club's official website.

"Under the old agreement, Swansea City did not see any direct revenue from the Liberty Stadium's operations.

"The new agreement would allow us to be more active in exploring the likes of stadium expansion, naming rights, sponsorship, catering revenue and enhancing supporters' matchday experiences."

Source: PA

