 
  1. Football
  2. Swansea City

Swansea set to take sole control of Liberty Stadium

06 November 2017 02:54

Swansea are set to take sole control of their Liberty Stadium home after agreeing a deal with the city council.

The Premier League club and the Ospreys rugby union side have played at the venue since 2005, paying rent to the management company running it.

The new lease will see Swansea pay the authority Â£300,000 a year for 37 years as well as giving it a cut of stadium sponsorship revenue and make a commitment to build 3G pitches in the city.

Swansea council's cabinet are expected to rubber-stamp the deal, which will see the Ospreys continue to play at the stadium, on November 16.

"We've always looked at the big picture," Swansea chief operating officer Chris Pearlman told the club's official website.

"Under the old agreement, Swansea City did not see any direct revenue from the Liberty Stadium's operations.

"The new agreement would allow us to be more active in exploring the likes of stadium expansion, naming rights, sponsorship, catering revenue and enhancing supporters' matchday experiences."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as