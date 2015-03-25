Swansea record away to 'big six' clubs gives Clement hope ahead of Arsenal trip

Paul Clement says his Swansea side head to Arsenal with no fear due to their away record against the 'big six' clubs.

Struggling Swansea sit outside the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference and have already lost five times at home this season.

But head coach Clement can draw comfort from the fact that Swansea have performed well away to the division's leading lights since he was appointed in January.

Clement masterminded a first-ever Swansea league victory at Liverpool and his side also drew at Manchester United late in the season to collect a precious point in their battle against relegation.

They fell to late defeats at Chelsea and Manchester City and this term have held Tottenham to a goalless draw at Wembley.

"Obviously going to Arsenal is a big challenge," Clement said.

"But we are not frightened or lacking confidence, particularly going away from home and playing against a big team.

"Our record recently of going to some of the big clubs has been good - we had a terrible record at Liverpool but we won there.

"And when we went to United and City last season we got a result in one and pushed the other team close.

"It was the same when we went away to Tottenham - who are arguably even stronger than Arsenal - and got a really good point.

"We know we can got to the big clubs and big stadiums and get good results.

"But the framework is that you have to defend well and convert chances which come your way."

Swansea possess an excellent record at the Emirates, having won three and drawn once on their six Premier League visits there.

And Swansea's last win at Arsenal two seasons ago came when they were struggling in the lower reaches of the league.

"Past experiences can always help you and provide that little bit more belief and confidence," Clement said.

"We lost to United in the cup i n midweek, but I felt we played a good side who had a clinical finisher in (Jesse) Lingard.

"That was the difference and I don't sense any fear in the players after the United game.

"We feel quite upbeat about this game and those coming up.

"We know Arsenal are in a good moment and had a good victory at Everton last week.

"But w e have to be as strong and determined as we were defensively at Tottenham, and hope we have a little more of the ball than we had in that game."

Source: PA

