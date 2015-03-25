Swansea hope to sign teenage striker Tammy Abraham on loan

Swansea are hopeful of signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on loan, Press Association Sport understands.

The two clubs are in discussions over a deal for the 19-year-old, who is currently at the UEFA Under-21 Championship with England, for the 2017-18 season.

Nothing has yet been finalised but Swansea seem well-placed to beat off interest from other clubs, including Newcastle and Brighton, for the youngster.

Swans manager Paul Clement previously worked with Abraham whilst he was on the coaching staff at Chelsea.

Abraham impressed during a spell with Championship side Bristol City last season, scoring 23 league goals.

Source: PA

