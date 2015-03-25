 
Swansea defender Kyle Naughton signs new deal to keep him at club until 2020

04 July 2017 09:54

Swansea defender Kyle Naughton has signed a new three-year contract.

Announcing the deal on their website, the Swans said Naughton had 12 months left on his previous deal, b ut the new contract will now keep him at the Liberty Stadium until 2020.

Naughton, 28, started his career at Sheffield United and joined Swansea from Tottenham for £5million in January 2015.

The former England Under-21 right-back has made 71 appearances for Swansea.

His solitary goal came in the 2-0 win at Sunderland in May which secured the club's Premier League status.

Source: PA

