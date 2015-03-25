 
Swansea defender Bartley out for up to two months with medial ligament injury

24 August 2017 12:38

Swansea defender Kyle Bartley is set to spend two months on the sidelines with a medial ligament injury.

Bartley sustained the injury during the final 10 minutes of Swansea's 4-1 Carabao Cup second-round win at MK Dons on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old underwent a scan on Wednesday and has been ruled out for six to eight weeks.

Swansea say Bartley will see a knee specialist next week to assess the injury further.

Bartley spent last season on loan at Leeds but signed a new four-year Swansea contract earlier this month.

He made his first Premier League start since December 2015 in Swansea's 4-0 home defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

Source: PA

