Swansea chasing Arsenal right-back





The 25-year-old defender made just five appearances for the Gunners last season and will be allowed to leave this summer as he looks for regular first team football.





But the Swans will face competititon from Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove Albion as they strengthen their squad for a tough season ahead.

















Swansea City are preparing a bid for Carl Jenkinson.

Source: DSG

