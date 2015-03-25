 
  1. Football
  2. Swansea City

Swansea chasing Arsenal right-back

24 July 2017 03:04
Swansea City are preparing a bid for Carl Jenkinson.

The 25-year-old defender made just five appearances for the Gunners last season and will be allowed to leave this summer as he looks for regular first team football.

But the Swans will face competititon from Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove Albion as they strengthen their squad for a tough season ahead.




Source: DSG

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.