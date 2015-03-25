 
  1. Football
  2. Swansea City

Swansea boss Paul Clement denies the club is in crisis

26 October 2017 02:54

Paul Clement has denied Swansea are in crisis and has asked to be judged on a full 38-game season.

Swansea sit outside the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference after winning only two of their opening nine games.

But asked if Swansea were a club in crisis - as they were when he took over in January with the side bottom of the league - head coach Clement insisted that was not the case.

"When I arrived in January we had played 19 games and had 12 points," Clement said at his press conference before Saturday's trip to Arsenal.

"We have played nine games now and I believe I should be judged at the end of season after 38 games.

"We're on a run where we haven't picked up a massive amount of points, but last season we went through a run of six games and picked up one point.

"During that period there was a lot of talk of Swansea going down from pundits, media and ex-players.

"But then we went and won four of the last five games and the other result was a draw at Manchester United.

"I've been around this game long enough to know you've got to keep level-headed and stay positive."

Clement has been linked with renewing his partnership with Carlo Ancelotti should the Italian fill Everton's managerial vacancy.

The 45-year-old has previously worked as Ancelotti's number two at Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

But Clement dismissed speculation about him rejoining the 58-year-old, saying: "It would not interest me at all.

"I enjoy being here and think I'm at a really good club.

"It is a massive challenge that I am enjoying and I have no plans to go anywhere.

"I have not spoken to Carlo for over a week so I don't know anything about that situation (the Everton job)."

Swansea are set to be without Martin Olsson, Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches at Arsenal.

Olsson suffered a suspected hamstring strain in Tuesday's 2-0 Carabao Cup victory against Manchester United, a defeat which Bony and Sanches missed through injuries that will again keep them out at the Emirates.

"We waited to scan Martin because we wanted the inflammation to go down," Clement said.

"But the initial indication is that there is a small hamstring injury.

"We want the scan to confirm that and he almost certainly won't be available this weekend."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as