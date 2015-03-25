Swansea boss Paul Clement denies the club is in crisis

Paul Clement has denied Swansea are in crisis and has asked to be judged on a full 38-game season.

Swansea sit outside the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference after winning only two of their opening nine games.

But asked if Swansea were a club in crisis - as they were when he took over in January with the side bottom of the league - head coach Clement insisted that was not the case.

"When I arrived in January we had played 19 games and had 12 points," Clement said at his press conference before Saturday's trip to Arsenal.

"We have played nine games now and I believe I should be judged at the end of season after 38 games.

"We're on a run where we haven't picked up a massive amount of points, but last season we went through a run of six games and picked up one point.

"During that period there was a lot of talk of Swansea going down from pundits, media and ex-players.

"But then we went and won four of the last five games and the other result was a draw at Manchester United.

"I've been around this game long enough to know you've got to keep level-headed and stay positive."

Clement has been linked with renewing his partnership with Carlo Ancelotti should the Italian fill Everton's managerial vacancy.

The 45-year-old has previously worked as Ancelotti's number two at Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

But Clement dismissed speculation about him rejoining the 58-year-old, saying: "It would not interest me at all.

"I enjoy being here and think I'm at a really good club.

"It is a massive challenge that I am enjoying and I have no plans to go anywhere.

"I have not spoken to Carlo for over a week so I don't know anything about that situation (the Everton job)."

Swansea are set to be without Martin Olsson, Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches at Arsenal.

Olsson suffered a suspected hamstring strain in Tuesday's 2-0 Carabao Cup victory against Manchester United, a defeat which Bony and Sanches missed through injuries that will again keep them out at the Emirates.

"We waited to scan Martin because we wanted the inflammation to go down," Clement said.

"But the initial indication is that there is a small hamstring injury.

"We want the scan to confirm that and he almost certainly won't be available this weekend."

Source: PA

