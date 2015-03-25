 
  1. Football
  2. Swansea City

Swansea boss Clement calls for compromise in bid to end Sigurdsson transfer saga

10 August 2017 03:08

Gylfi Sigurdsson's proposed transfer to Everton remains deadlocked, with Swansea boss Paul Clement calling for "compromise" on both sides.

Everton have yet to meet Swansea's Â50million valuation of the Icelandic playmaker, who will not be part of Clement's squad for the Premier League opener at Southampton on Saturday.

"We are at a critical stage of this situation and hope it's going to be resolved very quickly," Clement said at his pre-match press conference.

"The situation is our club have a valuation of the player, the other club have a valuation, and at the moment the two have to meet.

"The objective and the aim is that at some point the two clubs will meet.

" I think the way it's going I think there needs to be more than likely a compromise on both sides. That is very often how a deal is made."

Source: PA

