 
  1. Football
  2. Swansea City

Swansea assistant Claude Makelele named head coach of Belgian club KAS Eupen

06 November 2017 11:24

Claude Makelele has left his position as assistant coach at Swansea to become head coach at KAS Eupen, the Premier League club have announced.

Swans boss Paul Clement added Makelele to his coaching staff in January, having worked alongside him under Carlo Ancelotti at Paris St German.

But the 44-year-old is set to return to management at KAS Eupen, who are currently bottom of the top flight in Belgium.

"Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Claude for his contribution to the club, and wish him well in his career," said a statement on the club's official website.

Makelele's arrival, together with Clement, coincided with the upturn in results which saw Swansea escape relegation last season, eventually finishing 15th in the Premier League.

He will take over a team who are only one point adrift at the bottom of the table in Belgium, despite winning just two of their first 14 games. However, last weekend KAS Eupen scored two last-gasp goals to draw 4-4 at fourth-placed Sint-Truiden.

Makelele's previous managerial experience saw him undertake a five-and-a-half month spell in charge of French club Bastia in 2014.

Source: PA

